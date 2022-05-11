West Virginia filling needs with transfer portal gains
The West Virginia football program has addressed many of the pressing needs on the roster through means of the transfer portal this off-season. But there are still a few left.
The Mountaineers have added nine total transfers in Georgia quarterback JT Daniels, Clemson running back Lyn J-Dixon, Miami linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave, Murray State defensive back Marcis Floyd, North Dakota State safety Jasir Cox, Georgia Tech defensive lineman Mike Lockhart, Colorado State tight end Brian Polendey, Cincinnati defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton and Florida State kicker Parker Grothaus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news