West Virginia first power five offer for DE Young
Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake defensive end Zion Young didn’t expect to receive his first power five offer from West Virginia but was very excited to add the Mountaineers to his list.
Young, 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, added the Big 12 Conference program to a list that already included Western Kentucky, Georgia State, Buffalo and Eastern Kentucky but considers his recruitment an open book at this stage.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news