WVSports - West Virginia football 2021 class early signing day tracker

West Virginia is set to add several new members to the football team today as the 2021 recruiting class will sign their letters of intent with the football program. Follow along as we update each letter of intent that rolls in throughout the day.

Andrew Wilson-Lamp, DB, 6-3, 180, Massillon, Ohio/Massillon Washington HS Played wide receiver and defensive back for coach Nate Moore at Massillon Washington High … earned All-Northeast Inland District First Team and All-Ohio honorable mention honors as a senior … led the Tigers to a 10-2 record in 2020, helping them reach the OHSAA Division II state championship for the third consecutive season … team captain … tallied 11 catches for 319 yards and a touchdown on offense, as well as 19.5 tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss and eight pass breakups on defense as a senior … all-state special mention selection as a junior … also earned all-district honors in 2019 … caught 55 passes for 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns, while leading Massillon to a 14-1 mark in 2019 … also finished with eight tackles, one tackle for loss and four pass breakups as a junior … hauled in 11 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown against St. Vincent-St. Mary in 2019 … tallied eight catches for 142 yards and three scores against Perry in 2019 … two-time all-county selection … helped Massillon to a three-year record of 38-4 … also played basketball and ran track … rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … ranked the No. 176 wide receiver by ESPN, No. 13 athlete by Rivals and No. 72 wide receiver by 247Sports … also listed as the No. 44 overall player in Ohio by ESPN, No. 15 by Rivals and No. 16 by 247Sports … also offered by Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Duke, Iowa State, Pitt and Wisconsin.

Wyatt Milum, OL, 6-7,280, Kenova, W.Va./Spring Valley HS Played offensive and defensive tackle for coach Brad Dingess at Spring Valley High … Sports Illustrated -All-American, No. 1 right tackle in the nation and top-10 tackle overall … named 2020 All-American and was invited to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl game before it was canceled in October …. three-time West Virginia All-State honoree, earning first-team honors as a junior and senior and second team as a sophomore … for his career, saw action on 1,480 plays, finishing with 198 knockdowns, did not allow a sack and graded out to 92.7% … was a three-time All-Mountain State Athletic Conference selection, twice on the first team (2020, 2019) and once on the second team (2018) …. helped Spring Valley to finish 7-2 his senior season and second round of the state playoffs … saw action on 274 plays on offense … registered 36 knockdowns and did not allow a sack … graded out to 94.8% for the season … also had 23 tackles on defense, including 1.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one blocked kick … as a junior, helped lead Spring Valley to an 11-3 overall record, 7-1 in the Mountain State Region and No. 3 in the state … rated a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … an ESPN300 prospect, ranked No. 97-best player nationally and No. 15-best player in the region, No. 101 by 247Sports and No. 187 by Rivals … ranked No. 10-best tackle prospect nationally by ESPN, No. 16 by 247Sports and No. 20 by Rivals … No. 1 tackle prospect overall in West Virginia by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … offered by 22 schools, including Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.