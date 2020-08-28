WVSports.com takes a look at the current West Virginia 2021 recruiting class and breaks down some of the interesting items of the group.

--The 14 total commitments are the most at this point since since 2016 in Rivals.com era which began in 2002. That class had 17 commitments at this time.

--The class is currently comprised by the following states Ohio (5), Florida (2), West Virginia (1), Maryland (1), Pennsylvania (1), Alabama (1), Georgia (1), Finland (1) and Sweden (1).