WVSports - West Virginia football 2021 recruiting snapshot

WVSports.com takes a look at the current West Virginia 2021 recruiting class and breaks down some of the interesting items of the group.

--The 15 total commitments are the most at this point since since 2016 in Rivals.com era which began in 2002. That class had 17 commitments at this time.

--The class is currently comprised by the following states Ohio (5), Florida (2), West Virginia (1), Maryland (1), Pennsylvania (1), Alabama (1), Georgia (1), Illinois (1), Finland (1) and Sweden (1).

--The 3.27 average star rating is ranked No. 21 nationally and would be the highest total for West Virginia in the Rivals.com Internet era which began in 2002.