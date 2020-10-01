WVSports - West Virginia football 2021 recruiting snapshot

West Virginia football 2021 recruiting snapshot
WVSports.com takes a look at the current West Virginia 2021 recruiting class and breaks down some of the interesting items of the group.
--The 15 total commitments are the most at this point since since 2016 in Rivals.com era which began in 2002. That class had 17 commitments at this time.
--The class is currently comprised by the following states Ohio (5), Florida (2), West Virginia (1), Maryland (1), Pennsylvania (1), Alabama (1), Georgia (1), Illinois (1), Finland (1) and Sweden (1).
--The 3.27 average star rating is ranked No. 21 nationally and would be the highest total for West Virginia in the Rivals.com Internet era which began in 2002.
--West Virginia now has two running backs committed that are in the Rivals250 with Perry (Oh.) athlete Jaylen Anderson (No. 217) and Edwardsville (Ill.) athlete Justin Johnson (No. 247). It is the first time that the Mountaineers have done that in the same recruiting class since 2007 when the program signed Noel Devine (No. 15) and Terence Kerns (No. 178). That is the only other time it has happened in the Rivals.com era which began in 2002.
--This is the first time that West Virginia has had at least four Rivals.com four-star prospects in the same recruiting class since the 2018 cycle. This one is far from a finished product, but still impressive and all of these four-star prospects are safely over the cutoff right now for the time being.
