West Virginia football 2022 class early signing day tracker

West Virginia is set to add several new members to the football team today as the 2022 recruiting class will sign their letters of intent with the football program. Follow along as we update each letter of intent that rolls in throughout the day.

Travious Lathan, LB, 6-2, 210, Homestead, Fla./Gulliver Prep HS Played linebacker at Gulliver Prep for coach Earl Sims … led the Raiders to an 9-2 finish in 2021, including a trip to the 4A state regional final … totaled 53 tackles (41 solo) as a senior with three sacks, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery … rated No. 26 on MaxPreps’ top 50 seniors in Florida … No. 28 in the USA Today Florida Network’s midseason top 100 … scored a pair of touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball as a senior … had four tackles, a fumble recovery, 23-yard catch and a rushing touchdown in a 49-13 win over Cardinal Newman … had two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a touchdown against TRU Prep Academy … as a junior, helped Gulliver Prep to a 5-1 record and regional semifinal appearance … the Raiders also went 10-1 in his sophomore year … finished with 20 tackles in just six games played as a junior … recorded 43 tackles, with four tackles for loss and an interception as a sophomore in 2019 … as a freshman in 2018, registered 51 total tackles with three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks and fumble recoveries … four-star prospect by ESPN … listed as No. 285 on the ESPN 300 … ESPN ranks him as the No. 25 outside linebacker in the country … three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports … ranked as the No. 48 linebacker nationally by 247Sports … rated as the No. 41 outside linebacker nationally by Rivals … also offered by Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee and Virginia.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9BbG1vc3RIZWF2ZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBbG1vc3RIZWF2ZW48L2E+LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RyZXlsYXRoYW41P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkB0cmV5bGF0aGFuNTwvYT4hPGJyPjxicj7inqHvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL05ZVGNvWllnYVYiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OWVRjb1pZZ2FW PC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UYWtl TWVIb21lMjI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNU YWtlTWVIb21lMjI8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL1RydXN0VGhlQ2xpbWI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUcnVzdFRoZUNsaW1iPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vSEVIUUhncHlwNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hFSFFIZ3B5 cDc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2VzdCBWaXJnaW5pYSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFdW VWZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dWVWZv b3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDcxMTEyMDYzMjUwNDg1MjU0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Landen Livingston, OL, 6-4, 290, Leo, Ind./Leo HS Played offensive guard for coach Jared Sauder at Leo High … two-time Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Top 50 All-State Team … named All-Northeast 8 Conference First Team as a junior and senior … one of the top-20 interior linemen in Indiana … earned the No. 1 ranking by Outside the Huddle’s First 11 all-conference players … helped Leo High (11-1) advance to the third round of Class 4A Playoffs his senior year… as a junior, he helped lead Leo to a 10-2 mark, 7-0 in the Northeast 8 Conference and the sectional championship game … rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … ranked as the No. 20 offensive line prospect nationally by 247Sports … also ranked as the No. 37 offensive guard by Rivals … Ranked as the No. 10 offensive line prospect in Indiana by 247Sports and No. 14 by Rivals … also offered by Arizona State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota and Purdue.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9BbG1vc3RIZWF2ZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBbG1vc3RIZWF2ZW48L2E+LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xhbmRlbkxpdmluZ3N0MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ATGFuZGVuTGl2aW5nc3QxPC9hPiE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGFrZU1lSG9tZTIyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGFrZU1lSG9tZTIyPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UcnVzdFRoZUNsaW1i P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVHJ1c3RUaGVD bGltYjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0I0T3lkZ0VRWkkiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CNE95ZGdFUVpJPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdlc3Qg VmlyZ2luaWEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBXVlVmb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XVlVmb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3MTEwNjY3 OTAxNDEwMDk5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxNSwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Oliver Straw, P, 6-2, 220, Melbourne, Australia/Mentone Grammar School · Strong athletic background playing both Australian rules football and basketball · Kicks with either foot and can punt spiral or end-over-end rugby style · Has dual citizenship in United States and Australia · Trained with Prokick Australia · Prokick Australia has produced five Ray Guy Award winners and 17 All-Americans · Prokick Australia has placed three punters on current Big 12 rosters · Played Australian rules football for his high school team and local AAU team for seven years · Foreign- exchange student who was born in Hoboken, New Jersey · Played high school football (DE/TE) at Shore Regional High School in West Long Branch, New Jersey.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9BbG1vc3RIZWF2ZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBbG1vc3RIZWF2ZW48L2E+LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09sbGllX1N0cmF3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBPbGxpZV9TdHJhdzwvYT4hPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL1Rha2VNZUhvbWUyMj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Rha2VNZUhvbWUyMjwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVHJ1c3RUaGVDbGltYj9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RydXN0VGhlQ2xpbWI8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zektmeHRnNTROIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vc3pLZnh0ZzU0TjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBXZXN0IFZpcmdpbmlh IEZvb3RiYWxsIChAV1ZVZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vV1ZVZm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0NzEwNzM3Mzk1NTA5OTQ0 MzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTUsIDIwMjE8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==