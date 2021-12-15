West Virginia football 2022 class early signing day tracker
West Virginia is set to add several new members to the football team today as the 2022 recruiting class will sign their letters of intent with the football program.
Follow along as we update each letter of intent that rolls in throughout the day.
Travious Lathan, LB, 6-2, 210, Homestead, Fla./Gulliver Prep HS
Played linebacker at Gulliver Prep for coach Earl Sims … led the Raiders to an 9-2 finish in 2021, including a trip to the 4A state regional final … totaled 53 tackles (41 solo) as a senior with three sacks, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery … rated No. 26 on MaxPreps’ top 50 seniors in Florida … No. 28 in the USA Today Florida Network’s midseason top 100 … scored a pair of touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball as a senior … had four tackles, a fumble recovery, 23-yard catch and a rushing touchdown in a 49-13 win over Cardinal Newman … had two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a touchdown against TRU Prep Academy … as a junior, helped Gulliver Prep to a 5-1 record and regional semifinal appearance … the Raiders also went 10-1 in his sophomore year … finished with 20 tackles in just six games played as a junior … recorded 43 tackles, with four tackles for loss and an interception as a sophomore in 2019 … as a freshman in 2018, registered 51 total tackles with three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks and fumble recoveries … four-star prospect by ESPN … listed as No. 285 on the ESPN 300 … ESPN ranks him as the No. 25 outside linebacker in the country … three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports … ranked as the No. 48 linebacker nationally by 247Sports … rated as the No. 41 outside linebacker nationally by Rivals … also offered by Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee and Virginia.
Landen Livingston, OL, 6-4, 290, Leo, Ind./Leo HS
Played offensive guard for coach Jared Sauder at Leo High … two-time Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Top 50 All-State Team … named All-Northeast 8 Conference First Team as a junior and senior … one of the top-20 interior linemen in Indiana … earned the No. 1 ranking by Outside the Huddle’s First 11 all-conference players … helped Leo High (11-1) advance to the third round of Class 4A Playoffs his senior year… as a junior, he helped lead Leo to a 10-2 mark, 7-0 in the Northeast 8 Conference and the sectional championship game … rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … ranked as the No. 20 offensive line prospect nationally by 247Sports … also ranked as the No. 37 offensive guard by Rivals … Ranked as the No. 10 offensive line prospect in Indiana by 247Sports and No. 14 by Rivals … also offered by Arizona State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota and Purdue.
Oliver Straw, P, 6-2, 220, Melbourne, Australia/Mentone Grammar School
· Strong athletic background playing both Australian rules football and basketball
· Kicks with either foot and can punt spiral or end-over-end rugby style
· Has dual citizenship in United States and Australia
· Trained with Prokick Australia
· Prokick Australia has produced five Ray Guy Award winners and 17 All-Americans
· Prokick Australia has placed three punters on current Big 12 rosters
· Played Australian rules football for his high school team and local AAU team for seven years
· Foreign- exchange student who was born in Hoboken, New Jersey
· Played high school football (DE/TE) at Shore Regional High School in West Long Branch, New Jersey.
