West Virginia football 2022 class signing day tracker

West Virginia is set to add several new members to the football team today as the 2022 recruiting class will sign their letters of intent with the football program. Follow along as we update each letter of intent that rolls in throughout the day.

Cortez Braham, Jr., WR, 6-2, 193, Baltimore, Md./Westwood (S.C.)/Hutchinson CC (Kan.) 2021 – Hutchinson CC Played 10 games for Coach Drew Dallas at Hutchinson CC

Helped lead the Blue Dragons to a 9-2 record and the Salt City Bowl championship

Ended career at Hutchinson fifth in school history for career receptions (68) and receiving yards (1,387)Finished with 32 catches for 723 yards and 10 touchdowns, ranking No. 10 nationally in touchdowns and No. 32 in receptions

Season-best 150 yards on three catches, all touchdowns with career-long catch of 95 yards against Highland CC

Registered season-best five catches for 128 yards and a touchdown with a long of 44 yards against Garden City CC

Had five catches for 79 yards with a touchdown at Independence CC

Recorded five catches for 63 yards with a touchdown against Hinds CC

Finished with three catches for 60 yards with two touchdowns against Dodge City CC

Three-star rated prospect by ESPN and 247Sports and two-star rating by Rivals

Rated No. 3 wide receiver prospect, No. 28 nationally and No. 8 in South Carolina by 247Sports 2020 – Hutchinson CC Played seven games and tied for second on the team in receptions with 19 for a team-leading 429 yards and five touchdowns

Ranked No. 5 nationally in touchdowns and No. 19 in receptions

Season-best six catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns at Independence CC

Registered four grabs for 112 yards against Snow College

Had four catches for 41 yards against Coffeyville CC

Recorded a 78-yard touchdown against Dodge City CC and a 42-yard touchdown against Highland CC 2019 – Hutchinson CC Played in nine games

Finished with 16 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns

Four catches for 35 yards at Fort Scott CC

Had three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown at Iowa Western CC

Recorded three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown against Coffeyville CC

De’Carlo “CJ” Donaldson Jr., ATH, 6-2, 220, Miami, Fla./Gulliver Prep HS Played wide receiver and tight end for coach Earl Sims at Gulliver Prep … totaled 1,409 yards on 96 catches with 19 scores between his junior and senior years … finished with 1,164 yards on 81 receptions and 13 touchdowns as a senior, when he helped guide Gulliver Prep to a 9-2 finish and berth in the Florida 4A state regional final … junior season stats included 15 receptions for 245 yards and six scores … helped Gulliver Prep reach the Region 4 semifinals and finish the 2020 season with a 5-1 record … rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … 247Sports lists him as the No. 46 tight end and the No. 111 player in Florida … ESPN ranks him No. 152 nationally at tight end and as the No. 147 player in Florida … holds nine offers, including Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Miami and Ole Miss.

Jeremiah Aaron, WR, 5-11, 190, Pearland, Texas/Pearland HS/Navarro CC Played receiver for coach Scott Parr at Navarro CC … All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference First Team honors at wide receiver … All-SWJCFC Second Team as a returner … NJCAA leader in all-purpose yards and per-game reception yardage … helped Navarro to the Scooters Coffee Bowl … played in 10 games as a sophomore, finishing with 1,775 all-purpose yards … had 49 catches for 911 yards and eight touchdowns … member of a Navarro offense that averaged 336.5 yards receiving a game and 503.6 yards of total offense … had 29 kickoff returns for 720 yards, averaging 24.8 yards per return with a touchdown … also had seven punt returns for 144 yards with a long of 34 yards … ranked No. 2 in the nation in yards per game (91.1), No. 3 in total yards (911), No. 6 in receptions (49) and No. 10 in touchdowns (8) and yards per catch (18.6) … finished with 100 or more yards in four games and 200 or more yards once … had multiple touchdowns twice and five more catches in five games … averaging 18.8 yards per catch, set a Navarro single-game record with 276 yards from 10 catches against league champion NMMI … had four scoring pass plays of 60 yards or more this season, topped by 96-yarders from Gray against NMMI and Trinity Valley … registered 10 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns against New Mexico Institute … registered eight catches 107 yards and a touchdown at Kilgore … had six catches for 123 yards and a touchdown at Trinity Valley CC and five catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns against Cisco College … played in seven games as a freshman, finishing with 28 catches for 419 yards and five touchdowns … starting receiver for coach Ricky Tullos at Pearland High … played in nine games … registered 35 catches for 725 yards and six touchdowns … had four 100-yard receiving games … seven catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns against Dawson … seven catches for 132 yards and a touchdown against Cinco Ranch … five catches for 114 yards and a touchdown against Allief Taylor … five catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns against Memorial … also offered by Florida State and Louisville.

Mar’Ques “Hershey” McLaurin, S, 6-2, 203, Friendship, Miss./Collins HS/Jones County JC Played safety for coach Steve Buckley at Jones Junior College in Ellisville, Mississippi … two-time All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference honoree … in 2021, he finished with 36 tackles and five interceptions … tied for No. 4 nationally in interceptions and big part of a defense that led the nation in interceptions (22) … defense gave up 16.3 points per game, ranking No. 6 nationally … helped lead Jones to an 8-2 record and 5-1 mark in the conference … season-high nine tackles, including four solo stops, a tackle for loss and an interception at Pearl River … season-high two interceptions and a pass breakup at Copiah-Lincoln … had seven tackles at Itawamba … in his first year in 2020, played in all five games in a COVID-19 shortened season ... had 21 tackles and one tackle for loss ... added two interceptions, a fumble recovery and four breakups ... 27-yard fumble return for a touchdown vs. East Central ... MACCC Defensive Player of the Week ... had a season-high eight tackles, an interception and a tackle for loss vs. Pearl River ... Distinguished Academic All-MACCC and two-time JC Honor Roll member … played for coach Eric Booth at Collins High ... four-year starting quarterback for the Tigers ... won a combined 29 games over his final three seasons ... first team all-area selection ... threw for over 6,000 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career ... named offensive player of the year in both football and basketball ... basketball MVP ... earned Dean's List honors.

Jarel Williams, WR, 6-2, 185, Saraland, Ala./Saraland HS Played wide receiver for coach Jeff Kelly at Saraland High … played in the 2021 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … named 2020 ASWA Class 6A All-State Second Team and AL.com All-Coastal First Team … as a senior in 2021, led the Spartans to a 10-3 finish and trip to the state quarterfinals … totaled 60 catches for 883 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021 … big day against Spanish Fort included 11 catches for 157 yards and two scores in a 28-16 win … in a 41-16 win over Gulf Shores, he returned the opening kickoff for a 95-yard touchdown … tallied an eight-catch, 164-yard, three-touchdown performance against McGill-Toolen … also helped Saraland to a 12-3 season as a junior, including an appearance in the 6A state semifinals … caught 46 passes for 802 yards and 10 touchdowns during his junior campaign … finished with 26 receptions for 392 yards and six scores as a sophomore … also plays basketball … lived in Germany as a child … four-star prospect by ESPN, which ranks him as the No. 70 receiver in the nation and No. 18 overall player in Alabama … three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals … ranked as the No. 41 player in Alabama by 247Sports … also rated as the No. 88 overall receiver and No. 17 player in Alabama by Rivals … also offered by Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

Corbin Page, TE, 6-5, 243, Huntington, W.Va./ Spring Valley HS Played tight end and defensive end for coach Brad Dingess at Spring Valley High … member of the Class AAA All-State team … helped the Timberwolves to a 9-3 season and a trip to the state quarterfinals … as a senior, he compiled 25 catches for 487 yards and four scores with a long of 57 yards … also played on the defensive line and accounted for 49 tackles, including 27 solo stops and seven tackles for loss … in a shortened junior season, he turned in 18 receptions for 440 yards and 11 touchdowns … his defensive numbers as a junior showed 37 tackles, 3½ sacks and one fumble recovery … his sophomore year saw him turn in 19 catches for 456 yards and 11 scores … also played basketball, averaging 20.6 points last season … three-star ranking by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … 247Sports ranks him as the No. 1 tight end in West Virginia and No. 22 tight end overall … ESPN has him as the No.1 overall recruit in the state, No. 77 regionally and No. 20 overall at his position … will join fellow Spring Valley alums Bryce Biggs, Owen Chafin, Graeson Malashevich, Doug Nester and Wyatt Milum on the WVU roster … also offered by Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, Oregon, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Jacolby Spells, CB, 6-0, 170, Miami, Fla./American Heritage HS Played cornerback for coach Patrick Surtain at American Heritage High … collected 21 tackles as a senior and accounted for 103 kick return yards in helping team to a 6-4 mark and a return to the state playoffs … switched from receiver to cornerback and helped American Heritage to the Florida 5A state title and a 11-2 record as a junior … speedster who also participated in track and ran a 10.79 in the 100 meters … junior numbers totaled 32 tackles in the state championship season … sophomore statistics show him with 25 receptions and four touchdowns averaging 23.7 yards per catch as American Heritage went 10-2 … five catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in a 10-2 freshman season … four-star rating from 247Sports and ESPN … 247Sports ranks him No. 24 nationally at cornerback and No. 20 overall in Florida … ESPN has him No. 14 at his position, No. 16 overall in Florida and No. 56 in his region … featured at No. 137 on ESPN’s Top 300 list … received more than 26 scholarship offers, including Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Syracuse and Texas A&M.

Nicco Marchiol, QB, 6-3, 218, Chandler, Ariz./Hamilton HS A pro-style quarterback who played for coach Michael Zdebski at Hamilton High … Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year, the first athlete from Hamilton to win the award … amassed 8,310 passing yards and threw 91 touchdowns across 43 games during his high school career … completed 639 passes on 943 attempts (67.8%) during his prep career … also rushed for 1,301 yards on 338 carries for 24 touchdowns in four seasons … led Hamilton to an 11-1 record and a berth in the Arizona Open Division state semifinals as a senior, while passing for a school-record 2,690 yards and 37 touchdown passes … went 203-of-273 (74.4%) and rushed for 369 yards on 83 attempts and six touchdowns during his senior campaign … also led the Huskies to an 8-2 record and helped them reach the state championship game as a junior … went 117-of-169 (69.2%) for 1,417 yards and 11 touchdowns during his first season at Hamilton … also rushed for 535 yards on 73 carries and scored six touchdowns as a junior … spent his first two seasons at Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado … collected 4,203 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and finished 319-of-501 (63.7%) through the air in 23 games at Regis Jesuit … led the Raiders to a 20-2 record in two seasons and helped them reach the Colorado 5A state quarterfinals each season … three-time state champion wrestler in high school … rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … also checks in nationally as the No. 10 pocket passer by ESPN, the No. 17 pro-style quarterback by Rivals and the No. 20 quarterback by 247Sports in this year’s class … listed as the No. 3 player in Arizona by 247Sports and ESPN, while Rivals tabs him as the No. 5 player in the state … member of the ESPN 300 list, checking in as the No. 217 recruit in the country … holds 27 offers, including Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, TCU, USC, Utah and Washington State.

Raleigh Collins III, LB, 6-3, 190, Newark, Del./Neumann Goretti HS Played cornerback and receiver for coach Albie Crosby at Neumann Goretti High … All-Catholic League First Team … helped Neumann Goretti to a 13-2 record as a senior with a 7-0 conference mark … finished with 65 tackles, including four sacks … also had a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, 11 pass breakups and a touchdown … also played at Caravel Academy as a sophomore before transferring to Neumann Goretti … as a sophomore, he helped his team to a 9-3 record and averaged 16 yards per catch … three-star rating from ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … 247Sports ranks him No. 18 in Pennsylvania at outside linebacker and No. 65 in the country … Rivals ranks him No. 19 in the state and No. 43 at outside linebacker … ESPN lists him No. 22 in Pennsylvania and No. 72 in the country … received more than 19 scholarship offers from the likes of Army, Boston College, Cincinnati, Kansas, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and Pitt … parents are both from West Virginia.

Mumu Bin-Wahad, CB, 5-11, 180, Atlanta, Ga./Grayson HS Played cornerback for coach Adam Carter at Grayson High … 2020 GACA 7A South All-State First Team Defense … helped Grayson (10-4) advance to the final four of the Class 7A playoffs during his senior season … logged 40 tackles, including 35 solo stops, and three interceptions … also a special teams threat, totaling 205 yards on kickoff returns … as a junior, he recorded 24 total tackles, including 16 solo stops, three interceptions and three tackles for loss … helped Grayson to a Class 7A State Championship title with a 14-0 record … rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … ranked No. 68 prospect in Georgia, as well as No. 40 overall at his position by ESPN … listed as the No. 65 cornerback in the nation and No. 70 prospect in the state by Rivals … 247Sports ranks him as the No. 68 cornerback and No. 85 overall in Georgia … also offered by Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, TCU, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Christion Stokes, S, 6-0, 180, Harper Woods, Mich./Harper Woods HS Three-year starter and four-year varsity performer for coach Rod Oden at Harper Woods High School … Detroit News All-State First Team in Division 3-4 as a running back … Detroit News Free Press All-State First Team as a defensive back … a top-10 finalist for Mr. Football in the state of Michigan … All Region First Team (RB & DB) … National Honor Society member … helped team to a 7-3 record as a senior and an appearance in the Michigan state playoffs … finished with 1,885 rushing yards, 21 TDs (19 rushing, two receiving) … had 94 tackles, 12 TFL, four sacks and one interception … versatile player who played seven different positions in high school ranging from safety, cornerback, linebacker, running back to quarterback … main positions were defensive back and running back and is a projected safety at WVU … junior stats showed him with 41 tackles and 12 pass breakups … three-star rating from ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … 247Sports rates him No. 24 as an athlete and No. 10 best recruit in the state … Rivals lists him No. 30 safety and No. 12 in Michigan, while ESPN ranks him the No. 55 safety and No. 13 in the state … received more than 19 scholarship offers, including Cincinnati, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State and Syracuse.

Charlie Katarincic, OL, 6-5, 285, Pittsburgh, Pa./Choate Rosemary School (Conn.) Starting tackle as a senior for coach Trey Lott at Choate Rosemary School in Wallingford, Connecticut … All-Founders Football Conference First Team Offense … All-New England Prep School Athletic Conference First Team … did not play football as a junior due to COVID-19 … started at guard as a sophomore … helped lead Choate Rosemary to a 7-2 record as a senior and going 5-1 in the Founders Football Conference … offense averaged 34.4 points per game … rated a three-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports … No. 4 prospect in Connecticut by Rivals, No. 6 by 247Sports and No. 7 by ESPN … rated No. 89 offensive lineman nationally by 247Sports and No. 95 by ESPN … also offered by East Carolina.

Travious Lathan, LB, 6-2, 210, Homestead, Fla./Gulliver Prep HS Played linebacker at Gulliver Prep for coach Earl Sims … led the Raiders to an 9-2 finish in 2021, including a trip to the 4A state regional final … totaled 53 tackles (41 solo) as a senior with three sacks, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery … rated No. 26 on MaxPreps’ top 50 seniors in Florida … No. 28 in the USA Today Florida Network’s midseason top 100 … scored a pair of touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball as a senior … had four tackles, a fumble recovery, 23-yard catch and a rushing touchdown in a 49-13 win over Cardinal Newman … had two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a touchdown against TRU Prep Academy … as a junior, helped Gulliver Prep to a 5-1 record and regional semifinal appearance … the Raiders also went 10-1 in his sophomore year … finished with 20 tackles in just six games played as a junior … recorded 43 tackles, with four tackles for loss and an interception as a sophomore in 2019 … as a freshman in 2018, registered 51 total tackles with three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks and fumble recoveries … four-star prospect by ESPN … listed as No. 285 on the ESPN 300 … ESPN ranks him as the No. 25 outside linebacker in the country … three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports … ranked as the No. 48 linebacker nationally by 247Sports … rated as the No. 41 outside linebacker nationally by Rivals … also offered by Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee and Virginia.

Landen Livingston, OL, 6-4, 290, Leo, Ind./Leo HS Played offensive guard for coach Jared Sauder at Leo High … two-time Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Top 50 All-State Team … named All-Northeast 8 Conference First Team as a junior and senior … one of the top-20 interior linemen in Indiana … earned the No. 1 ranking by Outside the Huddle’s First 11 all-conference players … helped Leo High (11-1) advance to the third round of Class 4A Playoffs his senior year… as a junior, he helped lead Leo to a 10-2 mark, 7-0 in the Northeast 8 Conference and the sectional championship game … rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … ranked as the No. 20 offensive line prospect nationally by 247Sports … also ranked as the No. 37 offensive guard by Rivals … Ranked as the No. 10 offensive line prospect in Indiana by 247Sports and No. 14 by Rivals … also offered by Arizona State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota and Purdue.

Oliver Straw, P, 6-2, 220, Melbourne, Australia/Mentone Grammar School · Strong athletic background playing both Australian rules football and basketball · Kicks with either foot and can punt spiral or end-over-end rugby style · Has dual citizenship in United States and Australia · Trained with Prokick Australia · Prokick Australia has produced five Ray Guy Award winners and 17 All-Americans · Prokick Australia has placed three punters on current Big 12 rosters · Played Australian rules football for his high school team and local AAU team for seven years · Foreign- exchange student who was born in Hoboken, New Jersey · Played high school football (DE/TE) at Shore Regional High School in West Long Branch, New Jersey.

