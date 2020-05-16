West Virginia was in search of a defensive back on the graduate transfer market and the Mountaineers have found that in former Arizona safety Scottie Young.

Young, 5-foot-11, 201-pounds, started all 12 games for the Wildcats last season and finished as the top tackler in the secondary with 66 total stops. The San Diego, California native started a total of 30 games during his time with Arizona.

Young fills one of the two available scholarship slots left over from the 2020 class and will be immediately eligible in the secondary.

Cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae served as the lead recruiter for Young and was on staff when Young was a freshman with the Wildcats. He initially entered the transfer portal in May.

