West Virginia football announces promotions for 2025 season

West Virginia has announced their game promotions for the upcoming 2025 football season.

The Gold Rush Game will be the Aug. 30 season opener against Robert Morris with fans encouraged to wear gold. That game also will serve as the Coca-Cola Family Day where fans can purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for as low as $150 per Family Day package.

The 2025 edition of the Backyard Brawl against Pittsburgh Sept. 13 will be the Stripe the Stadium game. Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace and WVU students seated in the upper-level student sections are encouraged to wear gold to the game.

While fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) and WVU students seated in the lower-level student sections are encouraged to wear blue to the game.

The Hall of Fame weekend will be held Sept. 27 for the Utah matchup and Homecoming will be Oct. 25 against TCU.

The Nov. 8 matchup with Colorado is set for Military Appreciation and Senior Day will close the home slate against Texas Tech Nov. 29.

The highly anticipated 1965 throwback uniforms, Coal Rush and True Blue games will be announced at a later date pending game time announcements for the following home games Utah, TCU, Colorado and Texas Tech.