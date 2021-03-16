WVSports - West Virginia football assistant coach tracker

The off-season brings about many changes and one that WVSports.com will be tracking is with the assistant coaches on the West Virginia staff. The Mountaineers have ten assistants on staff and we examine their current situations, their responsibilities as well as their contract situations.

OFFENSIVE COACHES:

Offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Gerad Parker Coached at Marshall, Purdue, Duke and Penn State before coming over as the offensive coordinator for the Mountaineers in January 2020. Contract: 2-year deal. Started at $525,000 through Feb. 21, 2021 and then jumped to $550,000 March 1, 2021.

Running backs coach: Chad Scott Scott had accepted the Louisville running back coach position but the ties with Brown were too great. The two worked together at both Troy, Texas Tech and Kentucky and was elevated co-offensive coordinator at West Virginia and also handle the running backs. He is a key force on the recruiting trail as well. Contract: 1-year deal, $400,000 to Feb. 2022.

Offensive line coach: Matt Moore. Had been at Troy also as the co-offensive coordinator for four years with previous stops at Texas Tech and Louisiana Tech. Is the offensive line coach at West Virginia with the co-offensive coordinator tag and is a significant part of the staff. Contract: 1-year deal, $425,000 until Feb. 2022

Quarterbacks coach: Sean Reagan Had been at Troy for nine seasons and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator there but coaches quarterbacks at West Virginia. Had successful stints at the high school level as well and also was a graduate assistant on the Texas Tech staff. Contract: 1-year deal, $225,000 until Feb. 2022.

Tight ends/inside receivers coach: Travis Trickett Was offensive coordinator at Georgia State, also served as the coordinator at Florida Atlantic and Samford. He is the son of Rick Trickett and coaches tight ends and inside wide receivers in Morgantown. Trickett was officially announced by the school Feb. 11, 2019 as the final assistant on the initial coaching staff. Contract: 1-year deal, $310,000 until Feb. 2022

DEFENSIVE COACHES:

Defensive coordinator/outside linebackers: Jordan Lesley Spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at East Mississippi before moving onto Troy and then West Virginia where he was charged with the defensive line. Now, handles the outside linebackers and is defensive coordinator at West Virginia after being promoted after serving a year as the co-coordinator. Contract: 2-year deal, $525,000 until Feb. 2022 and then $560,000 until Feb. 2023

Co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs: ShaDon Brown Brown spent two years at Louisville as the safeties coach and was the defensive passing game coordinator at Colorado before then. Came over to West Virginia where he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and handles the secondary. Contract: 2-years, $425,000 and then $450,000 until Feb. 2023.

Inside linebackers and special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz Was previously at Ole Miss, but was hired around the same time as Parker to fill a vacancy on the defensive side of the ball. Also had stints at Texas, Iowa State and Cincinnati in various roles during his career. Contract: 2-year deal. Will start at $200,000 through Jan. 31, 2021 and then jump to $325,000 Feb. 1, 2021.

Safeties coach Dontae Wright Had been a defensive coordinator multiple times in his career at lower level at Morehead State and Tennessee Tech but came to West Virginia from Western Michigan. Started at outside linebackers before bouncing over to coach safeties. Contract: 2-year deal. $175,000 until February 2022.

Defensive line coach Andrew Jackson Jackson came over from Old Dominion where he will inherit the defensive line coaching position with the Mountaineers. A young assistant that has spent time also at James Madison, Jackson is expected to be an asset on the recruiting trail. Contract: 2-year deal, $200,000 and then $225,000 until February 2023