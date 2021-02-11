WVSports - West Virginia football CB Miller plans to enter transfer portal

West Virginia was set to return all five starters in the secondary but that might now not be the case after redshirt junior cornerback Dreshun Miller made the surprising announcement that he planned to transfer.

Miller, 6-foot-1, 191-pounds, started 9 games for West Virginia this past season recording 31 tackles, 1 interception 9 passes defended across those contests. He did not appear in the bowl game.

The Georgia native did not play in his first season after enrolling in January of 2019 due to a knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Miller was a highly regarded Rivals.com four-star prospect from Eastern Arizona J.C. and selected the Mountaineers over LSU where he was originally committed.

Miller has yet to formally enter the transfer portal but even if he does would have the option to return if he chooses to do so.