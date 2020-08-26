WVSports - West Virginia football continues to show commitment toward brand building

West Virginia continues to be innovative when it comes to putting the players in the program first.

That was again evident by the Mountaineers football program becoming the first college football partner to pilot the “Data Services” product offering from the INFLCR team. That service will tie into the Name, Image and Likeness issue by combining custom reporting with digital education and content consulting for student-athletes, coaches and the athletic program social media accounts.

“We're a players-first program. We've looked at the numbers just like you have, and what our players have been able to do on their social media platforms, and the voice they have developed has been incredible. I think INFLCR has played an important role in that,” head coach Neal Brown said.

This program will provide student athletes with the metrics around social media to produce a content strategy that is going to allow players to build their brands.

Brown has talked the talk about being a players’ first program since taking over the reins in Morgantown and continues to lead the way in that department. This most recent example follows in the footsteps of what was previously done this off-season in the introduction of the Fifth Quarter Program and working with brand consultant Jeremy Darlow.

That program is designed to help prepare student athletes for life after college in a number of areas. It also benefits those players that could be considered for name, image and likeness once those measures are adopted as well. The educational aspects will be completely player driven to formulate goals for branding.

These moves help set the stage for how the Mountaineers will assist student athletes in the new era that awaits regarding NIL legislation. While we await what that will entail, one thing that’s clear is that West Virginia is being proactive in getting ahead of the curve.

That is something that the program can point toward not only with current players but future ones as well as the effort being made in that department certainly can be sold on the recruiting trail.

The Mountaineers are looking to help players build their brands and given them support every step of the way in doing so.

That has been and will continue to be a primary focus of Brown and even if that means becoming the first program to do certain things, the Mountaineers are ready to be at the forefront of all of these issues by putting players in the position to succeed.