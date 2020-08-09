West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has made it clear that he is always looking for ways to creatively build and improve his football roster.

That has certainly been shown through the first two off-seasons.

That was the case last off-season with the Mountaineers adding a series of transfers into the program such as quarterback Jarret Doege (Bowling Green), wide receiver George Campbell (Florida State), wide receiver Sean Ryan (Temple), defensive lineman Reuben Jones (Michigan), punter Josh Growden (LSU) and defensive back Alonzo Addae (New Hampshire).