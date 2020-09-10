It’s often said if you have two starting quarterbacks, you have none.

Good thing for West Virginia that same logic doesn’t apply to those leading the defense.

That’s because in a season full of deviations from the norm, the Mountaineers are in the same boat when it comes to calling the defense. That’s because after parting ways with former coordinator Vic Koenning over the summer, there are two coaches in charge of calling the scheme with how him out the picture.

But how does it work?