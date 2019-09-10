West Virginia will be without one of their valuable defensive pieces for the rest of the season as Taijh Alston has been sidelined with a torn patella tendon.

Alston played 31 snaps over the first two games after leaving with a leg injury in the second quarter against Missouri. He had surgery on the injury.

The 6-foot-4, 254-pound, redshirt sophomore defensive end enrolled at West Virginia in January and impressed throughout the course of the spring and fall.

The news was largely expected after the coaches did not sound optimistic after the game Saturday.

The Copiah-Lincoln defensive end worked his way into the rotation at defensive end and was tabbed as one of the most natural pass rushers on the roster by the coaching staff. He recorded 78 tackles, 7 sacks and 15 tackles for loss during his only season at the junior college level

The North Carolina native was originally recruited by the Mountaineers out of high school but signed with East Carolina in order to remain close to home. After being there a semester, he elected to restart his recruitment and ended up at the powerhouse Mississippi junior college before receiving an offer from West Virginia again. The second time was the charm.

A true five-technique, the Mountaineers will now turn to a combination of Michigan graduate transfer Reuben Jones and redshirt junior Jeffery Pooler.

WVSports.com will have more on this news in the near future.