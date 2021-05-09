WVSports - West Virginia football draft and free agent tracker

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books and we track where former West Virginia players ended up both by being picked and free agent signings. Who signed where and what is their contract situations? WVSports.com tracks them all here.

West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields Selected: Pick No. 153 in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns Contract: $3,809,752 over four seasons Fields represented the only West Virginia player that was selected in the 2021 NFL Draft and settles into a spot where he could see the field early given the need for linebackers in Cleveland. The versatile linebacker could end up at several different spots in the NFL and brings plenty of athleticism to that level.

West Virginia defensive tackle Darius Stills Signed: Las Vegas Raiders Contract: Three years, $2,425,000 It was a surprise in the first place that Stills wasn't drafted after a consensus all-American season in his final year at West Virginia and testing well at the combine for his position. But other team's loss is the Raiders gain as they quickly inked him to a free agent contract after the draft had been completed. Stills is an impressive defensive lineman that plays active and is coming off a season where he racked up up 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and an interception in ten games.

West Virginia offensive lineman Mike Brown Signed: New Orleans Saints Contract: Three years, $2,425,000 Brown is an interesting story in the sense that he didn't play a snap of high school football but continued to get better and better at junior college and then West Virginia. Finished his career as a starter and was one of the most consistent offensive linemen on the entire roster. Has the size, strength and athleticism on the line that made him a natural fit for an NFL roster and now it will be up to him to stay there.

West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons Signed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Contract: Three years, $2,425,000 Simmons was a solid contributor over his time at West Virginia and was a wide receiver that truly embraced the physical elements of the game such as blocking. He trimmed down his 40-time at his pro day and now has an opportunity at the next level after signing on with the defending Super Bowl champions.