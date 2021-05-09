 WVSports - West Virginia football draft and free agent tracker
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-09 10:57:00 -0500') }} football Edit

West Virginia football draft and free agent tracker

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books and we track where former West Virginia players ended up both by being picked and free agent signings.

Who signed where and what is their contract situations?

WVSports.com tracks them all here.

Former West Virginia linebacker Fields was selected by the Cleveland Browns.
Former West Virginia linebacker Fields was selected by the Cleveland Browns.

West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields

Selected: Pick No. 153 in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns

Contract: $3,809,752 over four seasons

Fields represented the only West Virginia player that was selected in the 2021 NFL Draft and settles into a spot where he could see the field early given the need for linebackers in Cleveland. The versatile linebacker could end up at several different spots in the NFL and brings plenty of athleticism to that level.

West Virginia defensive tackle Darius Stills

Signed: Las Vegas Raiders

Contract: Three years, $2,425,000

It was a surprise in the first place that Stills wasn't drafted after a consensus all-American season in his final year at West Virginia and testing well at the combine for his position. But other team's loss is the Raiders gain as they quickly inked him to a free agent contract after the draft had been completed. Stills is an impressive defensive lineman that plays active and is coming off a season where he racked up up 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and an interception in ten games.

West Virginia offensive lineman Mike Brown

Signed: New Orleans Saints

Contract: Three years, $2,425,000

Brown is an interesting story in the sense that he didn't play a snap of high school football but continued to get better and better at junior college and then West Virginia. Finished his career as a starter and was one of the most consistent offensive linemen on the entire roster. Has the size, strength and athleticism on the line that made him a natural fit for an NFL roster and now it will be up to him to stay there.

West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons

Signed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Contract: Three years, $2,425,000

Simmons was a solid contributor over his time at West Virginia and was a wide receiver that truly embraced the physical elements of the game such as blocking. He trimmed down his 40-time at his pro day and now has an opportunity at the next level after signing on with the defending Super Bowl champions.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvd2VzdC12aXJnaW5pYS1mb290YmFsbC1kcmFmdC1hbmQt ZnJlZS1hZ2VudC10cmFja2VyP3lwdHI9eWFob28/c3JjPXJzcyIKICB9KTsK ICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVs ZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlU YWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBs b2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBh bHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRw czovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5v ZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxu b3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNl YXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ3 ZXN0dmlyZ2luaWEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ3ZXN0LXZpcmdpbmlh LWZvb3RiYWxsLWRyYWZ0LWFuZC1mcmVlLWFnZW50LXRyYWNrZXIlM0Z5cHRy JTNEeWFob28lM0ZzcmMlM0Ryc3MmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9 MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3Jl IFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=