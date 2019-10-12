West Virginia (3-3, 1-2) dropped its second straight game Saturday evening, falling to Iowa State (4-2, 2-1) by a score of 38-14 in Morgantown.

During West Virginia’s first offensive drive, quarterback Austin Kendall was sacked and fumbled the ball, but it was recovered by the Mountaineers on a 3rd-and-2.

However, Kendall would leave the game and Jack Allison would take his place. Allison would finish the game 18-of-24 passing for 140 yards with a touchdown and interception.

The scoring got started when Tykee Smith picked off a Brock Purdy screen pass and returned it 19 yards for a West Virginia touchdown to give the Mountaineers a 7-0 lead with 4:29 left in the first quarter.

Iowa State responded with an 11-play, 65-yard scoring drive that took over four minutes off the clock to tie the game at 7-7. The drive was capped off with a one-yard rushing touchdown by Breece Hall.

The Cyclones would later extend their lead to 14-7 their next offensive drive after a West Virginia fumble which ended with a two-yard rushing touchdown from Purdy.

West Virginia then managed to answer back with a 14-play, 76-yard scoring drive to tie the game at 14-14 going into halftime. The drive ended with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Allison to T.J. Simmons.

After a West Virginia punt on the opening drive of the second half, Iowa State took a 21-14 lead over the Mountaineers with a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Hall. Before that, West Virginia cornerback Hakeem Bailey was ejected after a targeting penalty.

A 45-yard field goal by Iowa State’s Brayden Narveson later put the Cyclones ahead by a score of 24-14 at the 12:20 mark in the fourth quarter.

Iowa State would then add to its lead with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to Joe Scates to give the Cyclones a 31-14 advantage with 6:54 left to play.

Hall added his third rushing touchdown of the game with less than two minutes left and from there, Iowa State would go on to hand the Mountaineers their second consecutive loss.

West Virginia will take on No. 6 Oklahoma on the road next Saturday at noon ET.