West Virginia football embraces challenging Army prep
Jordan Lesley used to call it the worst week of his life.
That’s when the now West Virginia defensive line coach was the defensive coordinator at East Mississippi C.C. and was tasked with preparing for Holmes C.C. and the flexbone offense under Tim Stowers during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
“It was a constant chess match. I learned so much. It was the worst week of my life when we played Holmes but looking back on it I learned so much,” Lesley said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news