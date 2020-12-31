Jordan Lesley used to call it the worst week of his life.

That’s when the now West Virginia defensive line coach was the defensive coordinator at East Mississippi C.C. and was tasked with preparing for Holmes C.C. and the flexbone offense under Tim Stowers during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

“It was a constant chess match. I learned so much. It was the worst week of my life when we played Holmes but looking back on it I learned so much,” Lesley said.