WVSports - West Virginia football expects more seniors back in 2021

West Virginia has already gotten some good news when it comes to seniors electing to return next year and will be getting more.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA essentially permitted every player to use this past season as a free year. That meant regardless if a player saw 500 snaps or opted out, this past season would not count against the five-year eligibility clock.

The Mountaineers already know that they’ll be getting back at least two key contributors with starting free safety Alonzo Addae and kicker Evan Staley electing to come back. The news with Addae was especially key considering that he has played almost every snap for the defense at safety.

Addae recorded 61 tackles to go along with a pair of interceptions and will almost assuredly serve as one of the leaders for the 2021 Mountaineers defense.

"Having to sit out last year the game was taken away from me. To be honest I wanted to achieve higher than that and that was part of my decision to come back," Addae said.

As if that wasn’t good enough news, there is perhaps even more on the way as head coach Neal Brown has indicated that several more seniors will be returning after meeting with the coaches after the regular season.

“I’m leaving those up to those guys to announce them on their own. We’re going to have four right off the top of my head, could be three more that are coming back,” he said.

Obviously that is going to lead to some guesses from the fan base but we can sort out some of the players that it won't be for now. Both Darius Stills and Tony Fields have already announced they will be pursuing an NFL career.

Mike Brown, Chase Behrndt, T.J. Simmons, Osman Kamara, Dylan Tonkery, Dante Bonamico and some others also have indicated that they won't be returning. That leaves only a few options to choose from on each side of the ball such as S Sean Mahone, DL Jeffery Pooler, LS Kyle Poland, P Tyler Sumpter, S Jake Long and a few others have yet to indicate what they will be doing.

Players of course also have the right to change their minds too, but adding four more back to the program is an obvious benefit.

That would be significant news for the Mountaineers who were already operating under the scholarship limit and now will bring back several more experienced players.

“We were in the low 70’s scholarship wise and we have a relatively small senior class,” Brown said. “From a recruiting perspective it’s not going to affect us maybe like it’s going to some other programs.”

The plan is regardless which seniors return West Virginia plans to sign a full allotment of 25 in the 2021 class which currently has 5 remaining slots and will also sign 25 in the 2022 cycle as well.

“We feel hood about fitting in under the 85 number,” Brown said.