Things can change quickly in fall camp – something West Virginia head coach Neal Brown saw first-hand the past two days.

After putting together the strongest performance of the four-days of camp Sunday, the Mountaineers followed it up with what the head man referred to as the most disappointing.

The session Monday was designed as a recovery day with only around an hour of what Brown referred to as ‘true work,’ but the approach of his team left a lot to be desired especially with focus.

“I thought it was very immature,” he said. “I thought our leadership was lacking. It was a little hot, but we’re four days into it and I just didn’t think we responded very well.”

Brown is a firm-believer in mastering the little things especially in preparation and how handling that overtime will lead to good things on the football field. However, when you don’t take care of those things the opposite is true and teams as well as players can be exposed. That was what unfolded.

That goes both for those players that have experience under their belt and have played meaningful snaps as well as those newcomers that are going to be counted on this fall. Players must treat each practice as if it is an opportunity to get better, not stay the course.

Whether that is related to fatigue, the number of practices or coach-created adversity things must improve in order for the football team to take the next step.

It also extends to the coaching staff as well as Brown, starting with himself, believes that it’s also the instructors responsibility to have the players ready to go. That will be put to the test Tuesday as it will represent what Brown refers to as the “hardest practice of fall camp,” yet.

“First time we put on full pads, a lot of 11-on-11 work,” he said.

To date West Virginia has been two-spotting practice so every team period they break up the team into both a gold and a blue unit in order to get compound reps. By that, Brown separates the teams into two groups on different ends of the field to maximize opportunities.

“Everybody in the program right now is getting reps in group and team activities. So we’re getting a lot of evaluations done,” he said.

The Mountaineers continue to go through the install with the older players obviously a little further ahead due to experience. But Brown has been pleased with the athleticism and overall demeanor of the freshman class in regards to how they have come to work since arriving on campus in June. While it is too early for him to make any calls on which players could see the field, that will obviously be a possibility given the needs at several different spots on the field.

The head coach doesn’t anticipate making any decisions with the new redshirt rule which affords players the chance to appear in up to four games without losing a year of eligibility until the second scrimmage of the fall is wrapped up. In the meantime, the goal is to continue to challenge all of the players.

West Virginia will sit at around 79 or 80 scholarships heading into the fall with the full class of 2019 completed. Brown said that two of those scholarships will count forward taking away from the allotment of the 2020 recruiting class which already features a dozen commitments.