West Virginia football fall camp observations: 8-5
West Virginia Mountaineers fall camp is underway and WVSports.com was on scene to provide some of the things we observed during the period.
--Pads! We were allowed to observe 30-minutes today but there were shoulder pads on so it's starting to feel a lot like football. Many of the same drills during the window, but players were energized despite it being rather hot already this morning.
--Same centers snapping the ball to start with Chase Behrndt, Briason Mays, Adam Stilley and Eric Sjostedt rotating. Those players were paired up with the quarterbacks with Behrndt-Kendall, Allison-Mays, Stilley-Doege/Lowe and Sjostedt/Jackson.
