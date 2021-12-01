Sitting at 2-4 heading into a bye week, West Virginia was at a crossroads with this season.

The Mountaineers had stumbled out of the gates dropping three games by a combined total of 12 points, while not even getting off the bus for a road game at Baylor.

In each of those other three losses, West Virginia had opportunities to win the game and simply couldn’t do it leaving the season and any semblance of momentum hanging in the balance with six games left on the slate.