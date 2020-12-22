West Virginia didn’t land a single high school prospect from Ohio in the 2020 recruiting class.

Now, the Mountaineers did sign one player from originally from the state of Ohio in the 2020 class but he was from the junior college ranks in Cleveland native offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart.

That was only after snagging one signature from the state in the 2019 cycle. That certainly wasn't the case in the 2021 recruiting class.