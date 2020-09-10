The introduction of the blanket waiver for this college football season opens some interesting opportunities for freshmen at West Virginia and everywhere else.

The waiver will allow for the freshmen to appear in as many games as they want and still maintain a year of eligibility. That bypasses the four-game threshold that is typically in-place. That four-game limit affords a player up to that many contests in order to keep their redshirt year in-tact or they will burn a season of eligibility.

It's a balancing act for coaches to try to get in-game exposure for their freshmen but keep all four years of eligibility in-tact moving forward.

That won't be a challenge this year, as freshmen can appear in every game if need be and would still have four years of eligibility under their belt next season. That is going to obviously open up opportunities on special teams for players but which one of the West Virginia freshmen could have a bigger role in 2020?

Here are our five picks.