WVSports - West Virginia football gets some clarity, more questions about schedule

West Virginia will not be playing Florida State in Atlanta this year.

It’s almost an assurance that the game won’t be happening at all now due to the fallout of the ACC scheduling decision. That decision led to the league electing to play 10-conference games and then one out of conference contest that must be played within the member’s home state.

That means if the Mountaineers would play the Seminoles it would have to be in Florida, something that is highly unlikely to happen given the fact that their in-state rival Florida would meet that requirement.

The opportunity to meet Virginia, which had been floated as an alternative in Atlanta if the Florida State game would be canceled, is also off the table.

That now leaves West Virginia with 10 games on the 2020 slate with the only out-of-conference matchup currently scheduled as the Sept. 12 home contest against Eastern Kentucky.

The Florida State game, which was set to open the season Sept. 5, is the second power five non-conference matchup that has been nixed on the Mountaineers schedule this off-season after the Sept. 19 meeting with Maryland. That game was canceled due to the Big 10 moving to a conference only slate.

So the Mountaineers are now sitting a little less than a month prior to the start of the football season with only 10 scheduled games and still waiting for direction from the Big 12 Conference on how to proceed. The ACC decision was one that was a critical domino for West Virginia, given the fact that both apparent scheduling options were from that league but now time is ticking.

It's now being reported that the SEC is considering its own 10-game scheduling model which will include only conference games as well, nixing some other potential matchups for Big 12 teams.

West Virginia could go ahead and schedule an opponent or two to replace the open slots, but ultimately those decisions could be overruled by what the conference at large elects to do. That means coming to a conclusion and in short order to determine how the league will proceed.

Unlike the ACC, Big 10 or Pac-12, the Big 12 Conference could only play a nine-game conference schedule meaning that some element of out-of-conference matchups are likely going to be in play. How many and what that could look like still must be determined.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby has indicated that there will be four to five different models to choose from when the presidents meet Monday night which could provide some clarity on how things proceed. But time is ticking and a decision needs to be made to allow for coaches, athletes and fans alike to prepare for the 2020 campaign regardless of what that could look like.

Reports have indicated that the Big 12 would like to maintain a 12-game schedule in 2020, but that is looking less and less likely by the day with leagues making their own scheduling decisions. Could they elect to go to a 10-game schedule with one non-conference game that mirrors the Big 10 or Pac-12 or perhaps two out of league contests for an 11-game schedule that mirrors what the ACC is doing?

The Big 12 is on the clock and a decision must be made in order for the Mountaineers and other league members to move onto the next step of the process.