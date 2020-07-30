West Virginia had been searching for another offensive lineman since the ink was dry on the letter of intents from signing day.

The Mountaineers addressed the position in the class with junior college offensive tackle Tairiq Stewart and three true freshmen in Chris Mayo, Zach Frazier and Jordan White but it became obvious that more help was necessary in order to fill out the roster up front.

West Virginia lost both starting tackles from the 2019 season, leaving only players with limited experience at that spot. Of the four players that lined up at tackle in the spring, there were only 124 snaps played between them and 115 of those came at offensive guard.