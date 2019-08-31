Blocking on kickoff return teams will be quite different in 2019.

That’s in large part thanks to a rule change which now prevents the use of a two-man wedge.

The three-man wedge had already been deemed illegal the year prior, but now two players cannot be aligned shoulder-to-shoulder within two yards of each other on the field to block.

The flag would come based on the alignment not whether there is contact or not on each play and be marked off from the spot of the foul. Now the formation would not be illegal in the instance of an onside kick, a touchback, a free kick out-of-bounds or a fair catch.

The reasoning is for player safety as statistics detail that most injuries on kickoffs occur trying to blow up that form of blocking but it presents quite the shift in the approach.

How so?

“I’d say 80-percent of our return schemes had one,” said Blake Seiler, special teams coordinator.

It’s been a long-standing staple of how special teams blocking has been coached but now coaches are tasked with coming up with schemes and ways to get blockers singled up one-on-one.

That changes a number of things as you now are more likely to move away from those players with more girth that are able to stop bull rush charges downfield to more athletic options to block in space. It shifts things from essentially a battering ram to more position blocking on the units.

“It compresses your return scheme,” Seiler said. “It’s been challenging but we’ve been looking at a lot of different things this camp.”

The coaches don’t necessarily have to change the whole scheme instead just changing the block on the back end to make sure it is a singled up effort. It’s something that all of college football will be dealing with this fall and it’s unclear the impact it could have on kickoff return or coverage units.

“There’s a lot to be determined,” Seiler said.