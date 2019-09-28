Each football game on the schedule can provide a teachable lesson.

Fortunately for West Virginia, the Mountaineers latest contest over Kansas, a 29-24 triumph, provided one that can be reflected upon without the miscues being responsible for a loss.

West Virginia is a young football team and with that comes growing pains and general inconsistency. That’s what playing 19 new players will do after losing a lot of experience from the year before.

“We’ve got guys that have won games. But we don’t necessarily have a whole lot of guys that have been a vital piece of winning those games,” head coach Neal Brown said. “They were on the team but they weren’t necessarily making the game winning plays on offense, defense or special teams.”

The Mountaineers were essentially victims of their own success after a convincing 44-27 win over North Carolina State many of those young players likely got caught up in reading their own press clippings.

That’s what can happen if a young team is able to handle an impressive program in that fashion especially on the heels of their own humiliating defeat the week before at Missouri. Sometimes young teams can buy into their own fool's gold.

“These guys are like, ‘you know maybe we are pretty good’,” Brown said.

That belief permeated itself in the practice habits of the team over the week leading up to the Kansas game and it came as no surprise to Brown that his football team wasn’t firing on all cylinders against the Jayhawks in the narrow five-point win on the road.

A big reason for that?

“It starts with our preparation and practice habits,” Brown said.

And it’s for that reason that Brown used a combination of practice clips from that week leading into the Kansas game and showed how it matched up with game clips to see the effect it had. Good practice habits lead to better results on game day and that was the message to the team.

Some of that comes with experience, but if you’re able to show players on film the affects it resonates with them on a different level altogether. And Brown is hoping it becomes a building block for the remainder of the season.

“If we continue at this rate we’re not going to be successful the rest of our season,” Brown said. “We’ve got to understand we got away with these mistakes in this game but we’re not going to be able to continue to do that and here’s where we’ve got to get better.”