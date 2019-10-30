West Virginia is searching for options at bandit ahead of the Baylor matchup.

Such is the case when two starters at the position are out with injury as Quondarius Qualls is considered doubtful for the game and Vandarius Cowan has already been ruled out for the season.

That means that the Mountaineers are going to have to look at a number of options including potentially moving mike linebackers such as Dylan Tonkery or Shea Campbell to absorb some of those snaps or even giving Zach Sandwisch a crack after seeing 30 snaps there this year.

There’s also another option that could be, and almost assuredly will be, explored against the Bears with true freshman Jared Bartlett in line to make his debut at the position.

“He’ll make the trip and this will be his first significant action,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Bartlett, 6-foot-2, 210-pounds, was primed to potentially see the field earlier in his career but an injury during fall camp kept him from making a play to see the field. However, now with injuries mounting it seems only natural to let the pass rushing linebacker have a crack at it.

The Georgia native simply brings a different element to the table at that spot compared to what’s remaining on the roster and while youth is an obvious hurdle, there is potential moving ahead.

“I think he’s got some things we don’t have at linebacker. Some quickness, has got some knack on pass rush but he’s just like the rest of those guys and has the ‘FR’ by his name,” coordinator Vic Koenning said. “And we’ll see how he does when we get him into the game.”

There has been no determination on how the reps will be ultimately split between the position but with Qualls likely set to miss there will be a number of snaps to go around. For the year, Qualls has played a total of 379 snaps for the program at that spot.

That means that Bartlett could be one of the major beneficiaries as he has the pedigree after finishing with 5 sacks and 11 quarterback hurries as a senior for his high school team even in a committee role. The Mountaineers must find answers somewhere and perhaps it could come with a combination of options including a freshman.