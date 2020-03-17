West Virginia football looking at options at RB in 2021
West Virginia didn't add a running back to the 2020 class until only two weeks out from national signing day. So what's in store for this coming year?
The Mountaineers are involved with a number of talented prospects and we take a look at possible targets on the board as the program looks to fill that slot.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news