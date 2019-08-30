Ask about the battle for the one spot on the starting West Virginia offensive line that isn’t settled heading into the season opener and you could get some very different answers.

Trust me, I did it.

That spot is at right guard after the coaches moved Josh Sills to center and is a competition pitting junior college newcomer John Hughes against former center Chase Behrndt.

“John had the spot there and he got banged up a little bit and Chase took it over,” position coach Matt Moore said.

Cut and dry, right?

No, not so much.

“John has got that role right now he kind of showed a spark at the end of camp and once he got that right guard spot he kind of showed what he can do and I think he’s kind of taken advantage of that chance,” senior offensive tackle Colton McKivitz said.

But what does the head coach, Neal Brown think?

“Both of them will play. We’re going to carry it into practice this week and determine who will be the starter but both guys will play,” he said.

Point being that this is a battle that is still very much developing and you’re seeing that both players have seized control in the time since the Mountaineers made the move with Sills to the center.

In Behrndt, the Mountaineers have a player that already has college experience after playing 368 snaps a season ago rotating between the two guard spots. While he was initially slated to play center, his inconsistent play forced the move back to his more familiar position and he has responded.

Now some of that could be familiarity as he already understands what to do at guard, but not having to snap the ball each play has made him more effective at either guard spot.

“He’s shown he’s probably a better guard than center,” Moore admitted.

While losing the starting center spot was understandably a tough pill to swallow, Behrndt rebounded well. Since then he’s been able to showcase that there is still a role for him on the offensive line on the interior whether that is as a backup or potentially the starter on the right side.

“With the reps he’ll get, he’s going to need to perform,” line mate McKivitz said.

Hughes on the other hand is a different story altogether as he didn’t even enroll at West Virginia until May after becoming a late signee in the 2019 class. The versatile offensive lineman was at Navarro J.C. in Texas and while he is still developing his strength offers some flexibility with his overall athleticism.

He was well coached at the junior college level, but even with that it is still always surprising to see an offensive lineman potentially lay claim to a spot during his first year in the program. But it’s because of the success he’s had after being thrown into the mix that he’s helped to elevate his standing.

“He’s got that playing time with the ones and seen he has potential to play and start and it’s been a big part,” McKivitz said of what he has observed.

Regardless who earns the start, it’s becoming rather clear that both are set to see snaps in the season opener against James Madison and perhaps even further into the season. Moore has made it clear that he wants to play eight different offensive linemen at times and both were featured among his list.

Both are likely to play, just don't expect to get the same answer on which will start.