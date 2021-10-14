Keith Tandy was considered one of the best kept secrets in the Bluegrass State.

That would eventually be proven to be quite prophetic but it wasn’t always smooth sailing. We’ll get to that later but first how did the Kentucky native end up in Morgantown to start with?

As with most things in the world of recruiting, it started with a relationship as the Mountaineers uncovered the two-sport star when a member of the coaching staff visited one of his baseball games during the spring evaluation period following his junior campaign on the football field.

A standout quarterback at Christian County High School in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Tandy was coming off a season where he led the Colonels to a Class 4A regional championship appearance, completing 184 of 317 passes for 3,284 yards and 31 touchdowns.