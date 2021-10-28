If quarterback Geno Smith was considered the recruiting grand prize at the time, his pass catching battery mate Stedman Bailey could be looked at as quite the “throw-in”.

While being somewhat facetious with the opening statement, Bailey was the second most recruited prospect on his own high school team but was still getting plenty of attention in his own right. But he would prove to be much, much more.

Part of the mystery surrounding Bailey was the fact that he was difficult to get on the telephone, recalls former WVSports.com Senior Writer Jim Laise, who covered the recruitment.