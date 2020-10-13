How much can you take from the before? Each game is different so it's an interesting question but WVSports.com is going to try to do it to get you ready for what's next on the West Virginia football schedule.

In our new feature looking back to look ahead, we examine some of the statistics that stood out in an opponent's previous game as well as some season long trends.

Kansas has started the season 0-3 with the most recent loss coming at the hands of Oklahoma State 47-7. The Jayhawks are 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference after falling to Baylor in the league opener 47-14.

--Kansas has played three different quarterbacks in as many games on the season. Junior Miles Kendrick got the bulk of the work against Oklahoma State completing 11-19 passes for 90 yards and an interception. He only attempted two passes over 10+ yards and did not complete one. Freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels only was in the game for seven drop backs and didn't attempt a pass over 10+ yards.