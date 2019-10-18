West Virginia football: Looking back to look ahead: Oklahoma
How much can you take from the before? Each game is different so it's an interesting question but WVSports.com is going to try to do it to get you ready for what's next on the West Virginia football schedule.
In our new feature looking back to look ahead, we examine some of the statistics that stood out in an opponent's previous game as well as some season long trends.
Oklahoma is one of the premier team's in the nation and has the numbers to show it.
--For the year, quarterback Jalen Hurts has averaged 12.8 yards per attempt and completed 71.5-percent of his passes. That combination is absurd. If you take out the four passes he’s had tipped at the line that adjusted completion percentage sky rockets to 77.2-percent.
--Hurts has been blitzed on 58 drop backs and has completed 28-45 passes for 467 yards with 6 touchdowns and only 1 interception. He has scrambled 11 times in those instances. In the 109 drop backs where he hasn’t been blitzed he has completed 70-92 passes for 1,291 yards with 11 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He has scrambled 13 times in those situations.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news