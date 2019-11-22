How much can you take from the before? Each game is different so it's an interesting question but WVSports.com is going to try to do it to get you ready for what's next on the West Virginia football schedule.

In our new feature looking back to look ahead, we examine some of the statistics that stood out in an opponent's previous game as well as some season long trends.

Oklahoma State is now 7-3 on the season and will travel to West Virginia for the final home game of the slate for the Mountaineers. How has their season unfolded to date?

--Redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders had completed 155-248 passes (62.5-percent) for 2,064 yards with 16 touchdowns. But he had also thrown 11 interceptions on the season. The backup, Dru Brown has attempted only 18 passes on the season. He has completed 13 of those for 228 yards and 3 touchdowns.