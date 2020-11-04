How much can you take from the before? Each game is different so it's an interesting question but WVSports.com is going to try to do it to get you ready for what's next on the West Virginia football schedule.

In our new feature looking back to look ahead, we examine some of the statistics that stood out in an opponent's previous game as well as some season long trends.

It's easy to argue that Texas has disappointed based on pre-season expectations through the first six games with a 4-2 record. But that isn't necessarily the case if you look a little deeper at what has actually unfolded on the field.

The Longhorns fell to TCU and Oklahoma by a combined four-points and easily could have won both contests, while just knocked off league favorite Oklahoma State on the road in overtime. It hasn't always been smooth sailing, but this is a very talented football team and one that presents many different challenges.

--Senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger is the engine that makes this offense go and has seen essentially almost every snap at the position for the Longhorns through six games. Out of the 137 completions by Texas, Ehlinger has accounted for 133.

--Ehlinger has been blitzed on 76 out of 265 drop backs, but has been effective completing 32-63 passes for 331 yards with 10 touchdowns and one pick.