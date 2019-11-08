How much can you take from the before? Each game is different so it's an interesting question but WVSports.com is going to try to do it to get you ready for what's next on the West Virginia football schedule.

In our new feature looking back to look ahead, we examine some of the statistics that stood out in an opponent's previous game as well as some season long trends.

Texas Tech will waltz into Morgantown with an identical 3-5 record to the Mountaineers. How has their season unfolded to date?

--Junior quarterback Jet Duffey has emerged as the starter for Texas Tech the past four weeks and during that time has completed 68-percent of his passes for 1,427 yards with 9 touchdowns and 2 picks. He has completed 7-22 passes over 20+ yards for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns.

--Duffey has been efficient when blitzed this season on 50 drop backs he has completed 30-44 attempts (68.2-percent) for 247 yard and 4 touchdowns. He also has scrambled 3 times for 16 first downs.