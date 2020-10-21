How much can you take from the before? Each game is different so it's an interesting question but WVSports.com is going to try to do it to get you ready for what's next on the West Virginia football schedule.

In our new feature looking back to look ahead, we examine some of the statistics that stood out in an opponent's previous game as well as some season long trends.

Texas Tech has begun the 2020 season 1-3 with the most recent loss coming at the hands of Iowa State 31-15. The Red Raiders are 0-3 in the Big 12 Conference on the season with the lone win coming over Houston Baptist.

--The Red Raiders have used two different quarterbacks this season with Alan Bowman playing in all four contests and completing 65-percent of his passes with 7 touchdowns against 4 interceptions. Henry Colombi, who will start against the Mountaineers, has completed 74-percent of his passes for 3 scores and a pick in fewer than half the amount of drop backs (137-67 edge for Bowman). Colombi is more of a threat to scramble with 9 attempts and it has resulted in 56 yards in those situations.