Naturally West Virginia wants its best five offensive linemen on the field.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise. Problem is that while four of those are pretty clear cut, the fifth remains a mystery leading to some rearranging of the unit following the first scrimmage of fall camp.

While head coach Neal Brown didn’t want to get into any names in identifying the odd man out of the equation from the group that had been working with the first team throughout camp, truthfully he really didn’t have to either.

The experimentation with a position move alone was telling clue in itself.

Chase Behrndt had manned the center position since the spring but after some struggles with high snaps and consistency, position coach Matt Moore made a change. He flipped starting right guard Josh Sills to center, where he played in high school, and inserted junior college transfer John Hughes into his place.

Those two join left tackle Colton McKivitz and left guard Mike Brown, players that Moore have labeled the most consistent on the unit, as well as right tackle Kelby Wickline as the starting group up front.

Sills is athletic enough to play any of the slots on the offensive line and has performed well in the slot for the past few practices being tasked with making all of the calls. He is equipped with long arms and while he didn’t have any bad snaps Monday it was more of a mixed bag Wednesday in practice.

Meanwhile, Hughes has been pushing at the backup tackle position and while he doesn’t fit the profile of what Moore ideally wants in a guard he has good bend and adjusted well there.

“He’s really come up,” he said.

That doesn’t close the door on Behrndt by any means as moving players often happens but the question that the coaches have to figure out is which five linemen are the most productive and where do they fit position wise. Sills could potentially play guard or center under that scenario while the same could be said for Behrndt, who actually put together his best practice of fall camp at left guard Wednesday.

It's not an unfamiliar spot for Behrndt who actually spent time there as the key reserve last season between the two guard positions before moving to center in the spring.

“He may be a better guard than he is a center,” Moore admitted.

Ultimately the determinations will be made off production and fining the starting five isn’t the only hurdle that the offensive line has to clear. Moore wants to have eight linemen when the season rolls around and is still searching for quality depth in spots.

On top of the six mentioned, the seventh player working into the mix has been center Adam Stilley but there are still holes that need addressed regardless of how the final group looks like.

Now it’s just a matter of figuring out exactly who is going to be where once Aug. 31 rolls around.

“We’re going to move guys around and determine who the fifth guy is going to be. And who that fifth guy is going to be will determine where those other four guys play,” Brown said.