West Virginia football looks to correct mistakes

Neal Brown wore his frustration following the 34-17 loss to Kansas State.

The Mountaineers couldn’t get out of their way struggling with even the basics of football as their opposition did everything they could to avoid putting themselves in the same position. A total of three turnovers, a blocked punt, untimely penalties and more read like a rap sheet of gaffes for Brown’s team.

“Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. They give you a 12-game schedule. I don’t feel sorry for us that’s the deal. They give you 12 games. We’ve got a home game next week, we’ve got to get our ass ready to play period,” Brown said.

Brown isn’t wrong as his team simply didn’t get the job done and much of it was avoidable mistakes. Turnovers, missed tackles, missed assignments and catching and throwing the football proved to be difficult. It started on the first series of the game, as a ball delivered to Winston Wright bounced off his hands into the air for an interception on a play that could have potentially scored.

“It’s not an effort issue, you can watch the game, guys played hard, if it is I’ll tell you on Tuesday. It’s not an effort issue, it’s us not doing things that you need to do to win games. Ball security, tackling, blocking. It’s technique errors, that’s what it is,” Brown said.

West Virginia didn’t play smart enough to win and that lack of fundamental football was ultimately the source of frustration for both Brown and his team.

“I can’t explain that I wish I could but I can’t explain that. I think it’s not about executing fundamentals in pressure situations. I think that’s what it is. Us as coaches we’ve got to rep it. I need to get better; we have to continuously rep,” Brown said.

But this isn’t a new development. Redshirt junior wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton said that the coaches preach the fundamentals on a daily basis and they simply didn’t execute.

That makes results like this even more disappointing especially when the Mountaineers battled through early mistakes to cut the score to 24-17 only to let another mistake loom large with busted coverage on the 4th and 8 play. That allowed the Wildcats to effectively put the game away.

Those non-negotiables in the program that aren’t being hit on are the most frustrating aspects of it all.

“They do preach it to us all the time in practice. It’s just on us,” he said. “The coaches preach that every day, all day we just didn’t really execute.”

Now, with two games remaining the Mountaineers have to try to clean up mistakes and find a way to win in order to qualify for a bowl for the second straight year.

“This game I’m not pleased about; we didn’t play smart enough to win. And what I mean by that is that penalty and we didn’t play fundamental football at a good enough rate to win the game,” Brown said.