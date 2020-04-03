News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-03 08:24:00 -0500') }} football Edit

West Virginia football must adjust in fast changing recruiting climate

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program is having to adjust in a changing recruiting climate
The West Virginia Mountaineers football program is having to adjust in a changing recruiting climate
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

If you were holding out any hope of a traditional evaluation period in football recruiting this year well that now can effectively be laid to rest.

The mandated NCAA dead period, which was originally set to expire April 15, has now been extended until May 31 in order to continue to practice safe measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}