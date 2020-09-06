WVSports - West Virginia football now has cancellation thresholds

West Virginia now knows the cancellation thresholds if the Mountaineers want to play a football game during the 2020 season after the guidelines by the Big 12 Conference were established.

Those new rules suggest that the minimum number of players required is 53, including both scholarship and walk-on players. The further breakdown deems it that teams must have seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and a single quarterback to continue previously scheduled games.

That means that technically a Big 12 program could play a previously scheduled game if it has at least one walk-on quarterback available to suit up in a given week.

If any teams fall below any of these benchmarks based on game week test results, teams could still elect to play as scheduled if so desired. But, upon approval by Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, the game would be declared as a no-contest if it cannot be moved to a later date.

For the Mountaineers, those two dates would be Oct. 10 and Nov. 21 affording the opportunity for the program to reschedule matchups if they were unable to play. There also is the additional option of moving the Big 12 Championship Game back to the Dec. 19 weekend, if needed.

Those dates will be used for rescheduling games in the event a team does not have enough players to compete this coming season in a very different and unique environment with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big 12 teams will begin their schedules Sept. 12 with the out of conference portion, although one team in TCU was forced to postpone their matchup with SMU due to the coronavirus. The league will have an off-week Sept. 19 before beginning the start of conference play Sept. 26.

The Mountaineers conference schedule in 2020 will begin Sept 26 at Oklahoma State and be followed by Oct. 3 Baylor, Oct. 17 Kansas, Oct. 24 at Texas Tech, Oct. 31 Kansas State, Nov. 7 at Texas, Nov. 14 TCU, Nov. 28 Oklahoma and Dec. 5 Iowa State. That’s five home games and four away contests.

The program will play 10 football games in total with the season opener set for Sept. 12 against Eastern Kentucky inside Mountaineer Field.