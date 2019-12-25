West Virginia has struggled on the offensive line this past season.

That much isn’t a secret.

It also isn’t hard to see that the strength of the unit was at the offensive tackle spots with seniors Colton McKivitz and Kelby Wickline manning those posts.

The keyword in that sentence there is ‘seniors’ as both exhausted their eligibility at season’s end leaving some literally gigantic holes on the end of the line for the coaches to fill.

So how do the Mountaineers improve as a unit without their best returning pieces, well, returning?

It’s a mix of both development of the options in the program and some timely recruiting in order to address what this offensive line needs in order to be successful in 2020.

The Mountaineers already have a pair of commitment from the junior college level to help address those concerns with Brooklyn (N.Y.) ASA College offensive tackle Tariq Stewart and Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. offensive tackle Jacob Gamble. But both aren't set to enroll at West Virginia until they graduate in May.

While the coaches are also in the midst of targeting some other potential options, either junior college or transfer, that could provide an immediate boost as well.

But there are in-house options on the roster that shouldn’t be forgotten as well.

Redshirt sophomore-to-be Junior Uzebu is the most experienced option at left tackle and was the current backup there. He has made strides according to those that work around him and another off-season could help put him in position to make that leap.

“Junior has gotten a lot better. He’s obviously got a really good kick set, but really it’s been his hands and how far he’s matured throughout the season,” McKivitz said. “He’s got long arms so just seeing the growth out of him and I think he’s also gotten a lot more physical as the year has gone through with helping him along and teaching him different trades.”

Wickline has seen much of the same improvement, especially in regards to his football IQ.

“His understanding of the game has increased,” he said.

Two true freshmen on the roster in Brandon Yates and Parker Moorer both have impressed in short bursts throughout their first year and could stand to benefit the most from that winter conditioning. That physical element is something that the players and coaches have tried to instill in the younger players and it’s something both have showed at times in the developmental practices.

Yates is a big physical lineman that has a lot of tools to work with as he develops, like Moorer has shown a passion for the position and is more refined at this stage although time will help all.

“Just having those guys with another year in the weight room if they attack it in the right direction, I think they will have a good chance of filling those open slots and starting at a young age,” McKivitz said.

Offensive line coach Matt Moore had struggles with his issue at Troy in his first season there, but was able to hit the ground running in his second through development and additions. That is now the focus of the team with the next wave moving center stage.

“We got some good young players and we got some really good junior college guys that we’re on right now and we’re trying to make sure we bring in the right people,” he said.