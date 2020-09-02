There’s no position on the roster that has a spotlight on it like the offensive line.

To say the unit struggled in 2019 would be an understatement as the Mountaineers mustered only 879 rushing yards, the lowest total in the modern era for the football program. The run game was held to 51-yards rushing or fewer in seven of the 12-game schedule.

The average yards per attempt was 2.6. Needless to say, when it came to rushing the football for West Virginia last season it simply wasn’t pretty and if things were going to improve in 2020 it had to change.