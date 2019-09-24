West Virginia will be without starting right guard Josh Sills for the rest of the season after surgery, head coach Neal Brown announced.

Sills, 6-6, 326-pounds, had started the first two games for the Mountaineers before not suiting up due to injuries against North Carolina State and Kansas. The redshirt junior was one of two returning starters from last season’s offensive line and he had appeared in a total of 27 games with 24 starts.

A native of Ohio, Sills has the flexibility to play anywhere across the offensive line and has already showcased that this season by bouncing around from guard to center and back. There has been no discussion over a sixth-year at this stage.

With Sills now out of the lineup, redshirt junior Chase Behrndt has taken over the role as the starting right guard on the newly structured offensive line while sophomore John Hughes also has seen work.

Sills was selected as an all-Big 12 second team guard last season by the coaches in the league and was projected by multiple publications to be on that list in some capacity this season.

