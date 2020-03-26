News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-26 10:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

West Virginia football offer has the attention of DL Wilson

Wilson is planning to make a visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Wilson is planning to make a visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Detroit (Mi.) Cass Tech defensive lineman Clarence Wilson had a list of favorite schools but a recent offer from West Virginia has shaken things up.

Wilson, 6-foot-2, 240-pounds, previously had a top list of Toledo, Bowling Green and Ball State but a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers have vaulted them into that top group as well.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}