WVSports - West Virginia football RB Brown puts in work to get back

West Virginia junior running back Leddie Brown wasn’t even sure if he would suit up Saturday.

The TCU defense wishes he wouldn’t have. Brown rushed for 156 yards on 24 carries and routinely ripped off big runs despite obviously playing at less than 100-percent.

His head coach Neal Brown ran into him the day after the Texas game where he was injured. Brown was in the training room and told his coach that he planned on playing against the Horned Frogs.

But it wasn’t that simple.

“I said the only way you’ll play is if you’re close to 100-percent,” he said. “We’ll take care of you but you have to take care of your end of the bargain and invest the time to put yourself in position to play.”

That meant the running back had to spend plenty of time in the training room getting multiple treatments. It was work, but by mid-week his head coach was encouraged by the progress. By Thursday he was able to get in mental reps for consecutive days and things were moving toward Brown playing.

“He was running and able to shift and make some football movements,” he said.

Ultimately the final decision came down to pre-game warm-ups and Brown the greenlight after looking good and comfortable in what he was able to do. He wasn’t completely healthy but he was good enough. Brown put together his second best game of the season and was used all over the field.

At times it was obvious he was hindered but nobody was complaining about the final results.

“I knew this game I had to bounce back,” he said.

Now with the bye week in place, Brown will use that time to get back to full health with a home matchup with Oklahoma and a road trip to Iowa State.

“Hopefully Oklahoma I’ll be back to myself,” Brown said.

A scary thought for those defenses considering what he just did to the Horned Frogs.

-----------