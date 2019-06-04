West Virginia has started to experience the ins and outs of natural roster movement under new head coach Neal Brown.

While only one scholarship player in Matt Jones elected to leave the team in the winter, that total has grown to five with four more deciding to enter the transfer portal.

Turnover is natural this time of the year as players evaluate where they stand on the depth chart and if they would be better suited competing for a spot elsewhere. But when a player does decide to leave the coaches are tasked with filling the holes that are left behind.