 WVSports - West Virginia football roster movement heading into 2020
West Virginia football roster movement heading into 2020

Stilsl elected to spend his final season with the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

The West Virginia football roster will undoubtedly look different from year to year but here is a listing of some of the roster movement to date.

This will include players that leave the program, make decisions on their NFL futures, transfer into West Virginia or decide to give up the game.

WVSports.com takes a look at all of the roster movement for scholarship players.

NFL DECISIONS:

Games: 21

Statistics: 56 tackles and 7 sacks

Stills had served in primarily a reserve role in his first two years with the program but his third was quite a different story. With the change in scheme, Stills broke out with 43 tackles and 6 sacks earning first-team all-Big 12 honors in the process. That performance led to him exploring possibly jumping to the NFL but after thinking things over decided to come back and close out his career this coming fall.

